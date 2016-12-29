[Exclusive] Watch: We Talked To The Loyal AF Kid, Ira Lindsay, Who Went From Sound Asleep To Hilariously Backing His Best Friend In Seconds

Meet Ira Lindsay, he’s a high school student at Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C., and perhaps the most loyal person we’re ever encountered.

Last week, his bestie Shane Royster was arguing with a classmate in their theater ensemble study hall. In need of backup, Royster called on Lindsay, who was sound asleep at the time.

A mutual friend of the two was taking a video of everything that went down. During the fight, Royster yells, “Hey best friend! Best friend!” Lindsey, who took that as a dog whistle, hopped out of his sleep and the chair he was sitting in and ran over.

We spoke with Ira about the video and his relationship with Shane.

"Honestly, I didn't know what was going on," he told BET. "I was taking a power nap and I heard her voice yelling. I knew it probably wasn't anything serious because it was in our Theater Ensemble18 and they are family. But I had to have her follow up anyway because that's my bestfriend. We were surprised when the video blew up because this was something that we normally do. I always have her left and she always has my right."