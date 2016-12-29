[Exclusive] Watch: We Talked To The Loyal AF Kid, Ira Lindsay, Who Went From Sound Asleep To Hilariously Backing His Best Friend In Seconds

Meet Ira Lindsay, he’s a high school student at Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C., and perhaps the most loyal person we’re ever encountered.
Last week, his bestie Shane Royster was arguing with a classmate in their theater ensemble study hall. In need of backup, Royster called on Lindsay, who was sound asleep at the time.
A mutual friend of the two was taking a video of everything that went down. During the fight, Royster yells, “Hey best friend! Best friend!” Lindsey, who took that as a dog whistle, hopped out of his sleep and the chair he was sitting in and ran over.
We spoke with Ira about the video and his relationship with Shane.
"Honestly, I didn't know what was going on," he told BET. "I was taking a power nap and I heard her voice yelling. I knew it probably wasn't anything serious because it was in our Theater Ensemble18 and they are family. But I had to have her follow up anyway because that's my bestfriend. We were surprised when the video blew up because this was something that we normally do. I always have her left and she always has my right."
“When you’re trained to go for your bestfriend,” the video’s caption reads. It’s currently doing numbers on Twitter, with over 71,000 retweets and 100,000 likes. Commentary from the social media world is almost as funny as the video itself.
“I love how he was asleep so he didn't have all of the details but he's like 'whoop him now, ask questions later,'” a Twitter user wrote. “His finger wagging is my favorite part. He wasn't even fully awake, but his subconscious is ready to scold,” another said.
Check out the now-viral video and the best reactions to it below.
when you're trained to go for your bestfriend pic.twitter.com/NxEtVYKs1J— Iraaaa (@theyscream_nook) December 22, 2016
@theyscream_nook I love how he was asleep so he didn't have all of the details but he's like 'whoop him now, ask questions later.'— Kristin Smith (@Kthetruetribute) December 22, 2016
@Kthetruetribute @theyscream_nook His finger wagging is my favorite part. He wasn't even fully awake, but his subconscious is ready to scold— María Esquea ☾ (@MariaEsquea89) December 26, 2016
@theyscream_nook @uvbi_ada I need the full video ASAP— Call Me Finesse Kid (@SimoneSoWild) December 22, 2016
@KenanThaDon @theyscream_nook pic.twitter.com/IcnBTc9yBk— Loading... (@vusajazz) December 22, 2016
@tigerlilyxo_ @theyscream_nook best believe that's not the kind of response you'd get from me if u woke me up like dat— Tiff (@teaffylee) December 22, 2016
(Photo: Ira Lindsay via Twitter)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS