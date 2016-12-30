Watch: Here's How an Alert Uber Driver Saved a 16-Year-Old Sex Trafficking Victim From Pimps and Further Abuse

Uber driver Keith Avila never knew what he was getting himself into when he picked up three women on Monday night (December 26). Soon after he was taking them to a hotel however, an ominous situation began to unfold.

Two of the women — Destiny Pettway , 25, and Maria Westly , 31, revealed themselves as pimps in a conversation with the third rider, an unnamed 16-year-old girl. The trio was on the way to the hotel to allegedly have sex with a 20-year-old man named Disney Vang.

Avila heard the two women giving the teen sex tips, and after dropping them off, decided to call police and report them. Law enforcement in Elk Grove, California, headed to the drop off point and arrested Pettway, Westly, and Vang — charging the women with pimping and pandering and Vang with having sex with a minor. The sex-trafficking victim, who was a runaway, was put into protective custody.