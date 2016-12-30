Watch: We're Screaming Over How This Mom Let Her 17-Year-Old Son Know She Would Whoop That Ass If He Touched Her Bottle of Vodka

In today’s most hilarious viral news, a mom decided to buy a pretty unique bottle of vodka for Christmas. It’s different because you can reprogram the LED ticker on the side to say what you want it to.

Well, mom Cheryl Slavazzas originally had it set to read “Happy holidays from the Slavazzas.” Pretty standard, right? Well, then she remembered she had a 17-year-old son named Spencer living with her, and decided to make sure he wouldn’t drink any of it.

Days after the bottle purchase, Spencer did walk by the bottle and noticed the message changed. Now it read, “DRINK THIS N ILL WHOOP YA ASS.”

Apparently, she had her suspicions.