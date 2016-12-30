Watch: We're Screaming Over How This Mom Let Her 17-Year-Old Son Know She Would Whoop That Ass If He Touched Her Bottle of Vodka

In today’s most hilarious viral news, a mom decided to buy a pretty unique bottle of vodka for Christmas. It’s different because you can reprogram the LED ticker on the side to say what you want it to.
Well, mom Cheryl Slavazzas originally had it set to read “Happy holidays from the Slavazzas.” Pretty standard, right? Well, then she remembered she had a 17-year-old son named Spencer living with her, and decided to make sure he wouldn’t drink any of it.
Days after the bottle purchase, Spencer did walk by the bottle and noticed the message changed. Now it read, “DRINK THIS N ILL WHOOP YA ASS.”
Apparently, she had her suspicions.
“She is always looking for ways to monitor me,” he told Buzzfeed. The world found out about Cheryl’s cleaver parenting when Spencer posted a video to Twitter with the new scrolling. “My mom thinks she's so clever,” he wrote, accompanied by a crying face emoji.
Social media, of course, weighed in. Many believed Ms. Cheryl to be a tad extra. The video does appear to show the bottle still sealed so she would know that if she didn’t open it, it would’ve been someone else. Guess there’s nothing wrong with making extra sure.
Check out Spencer’s original video and social media’s reaction to it below.
my mom thinks she's so clever 😭. pic.twitter.com/Gb9UZmzz0f— Spencer Slavazza (@spencerslavazza) December 25, 2016
@spencerslavazza I'm only extra because it runs in the family y'all 😭— Spencer Slavazza (@spencerslavazza) December 25, 2016
@spencerslavazza Spencer better watch out, world star is next— plantastic (@uncoolplant) December 26, 2016
I aspire to be this extra as a parent 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/i1ociCHsUA— MARIO (@MarioPalush) December 29, 2016
Parent goals 😂 https://t.co/hZJNFGqgJV— S. (@VivaLaRayne) December 29, 2016
future parent goals 😂👌🏾 https://t.co/xUORKQmrnX— jayyoncé 🐝 (@laurmani_xo) December 29, 2016
me as a parent 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9jlmXRWZYe— couple goals (@coupIegoaIs) December 27, 2016
@spencerslavazza That's because she *is* clever. 😂— Gray Wolf (@graywolf442) December 30, 2016
@spencerslavazza I need to do this but for my food since my family stays eating my food I tell them not to touch -.- lol— junior444 (@juniorbanuelos) December 29, 2016
(Photo: Spencer Slavazza via Twitter)
