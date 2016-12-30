Watch: White New York EMT Charged With Lying to Police About Being Robbed of $2,500 in Gifts by 'Thugs' on Christmas

It seems like Christmas this year has seen a lot of tragedy, and a lot of the stories making their way into the headlines happened for no good reason.

That’s the case with a Bronx, New York, EMT. Steven Sampson, 41, told police he was the victim of assault and robbery. In his original story he told law enforcement he pulled over at the corner of Bolton and Randall Aves. at about 2 a.m.

While he was arranging his gifts, that’s when a group of men wearing ski masks allegedly confronted him. He then supposedly fought with the robbers and was stabbed once in the arm before the crooks bounced with $2,500 in Christmas gifts. Among them were gift cards and drones, police say.