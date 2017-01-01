#YESTOBLACK

Watch: 'Yeah, I’m Lit. Who Cares?' Don Lemon Downs A Bunch Of Tequila And Gets His Ear Pierced While Live-Hosting On CNN

He also announced that he's open to a relationship in 2017.

Published 3 hours ago

Don Lemon is our spirit animal.

Last night (December 31) on New Year’s Eve, the CNN host wrapped up a sometimes controversial 2016 by taking off to the highest levels of turnt. He began the night by downing shots of tequila at The Spotted Cat in New Orleans, where he and co-host Brooke Baldwin broadcasted the network’s coverage of the local festivities.

Lemon was seen putting up tequila shots like his team was down by a lot. Most of them were hours before midnight. Even Baldwin commented about how early Lemon was drinking in the evening. Lemon: No f**ks given.

If that wasn’t enough, Don Lemon decided to either get a tattoo or a piercing. Kathy Griffin, who was co-hosting with Anderson Cooper in New York, encouraged Don to pierce his nipple. Lemon then took off his jacket and unbuttoned his shirt seeming ready to take on the challenge. Cooper and Baldwin, who decided to be wet blankets, talked him out of it.

He got his ear pierced instead.

Moving to a more emotional part of the night, Don Lemon reflected on his year and himself. “Are we going there, right now?” he said before promising that he’d be less “self-centered” and admitted that he’s open to looking for a new relationship.

Oh, and then this gem, “People are saying that I’m lit,” Lemon said at another point. “Yeah, I’m lit. Who cares?”

Of course Twitter went bonkers. Watch a few of the most hilarious segments of Don Lemon’s savage night as well as the reaction to it below.

#PressPlay #DonLemon was about to risk it all last night! Chill off of the Henny 😩

A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Written by Paul Meara

(Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

