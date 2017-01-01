Watch: 'Yeah, I’m Lit. Who Cares?' Don Lemon Downs A Bunch Of Tequila And Gets His Ear Pierced While Live-Hosting On CNN

Don Lemon is our spirit animal.

Last night (December 31) on New Year’s Eve, the CNN host wrapped up a sometimes controversial 2016 by taking off to the highest levels of turnt. He began the night by downing shots of tequila at The Spotted Cat in New Orleans, where he and co-host Brooke Baldwin broadcasted the network’s coverage of the local festivities.

Lemon was seen putting up tequila shots like his team was down by a lot. Most of them were hours before midnight. Even Baldwin commented about how early Lemon was drinking in the evening. Lemon: No f**ks given.

If that wasn’t enough, Don Lemon decided to either get a tattoo or a piercing. Kathy Griffin, who was co-hosting with Anderson Cooper in New York, encouraged Don to pierce his nipple. Lemon then took off his jacket and unbuttoned his shirt seeming ready to take on the challenge. Cooper and Baldwin, who decided to be wet blankets, talked him out of it.