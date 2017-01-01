Watch: 'Yeah, I’m Lit. Who Cares?' Don Lemon Downs A Bunch Of Tequila And Gets His Ear Pierced While Live-Hosting On CNN

Don Lemon is our spirit animal.
Last night (December 31) on New Year’s Eve, the CNN host wrapped up a sometimes controversial 2016 by taking off to the highest levels of turnt. He began the night by downing shots of tequila at The Spotted Cat in New Orleans, where he and co-host Brooke Baldwin broadcasted the network’s coverage of the local festivities.
Lemon was seen putting up tequila shots like his team was down by a lot. Most of them were hours before midnight. Even Baldwin commented about how early Lemon was drinking in the evening. Lemon: No f**ks given.
If that wasn’t enough, Don Lemon decided to either get a tattoo or a piercing. Kathy Griffin, who was co-hosting with Anderson Cooper in New York, encouraged Don to pierce his nipple. Lemon then took off his jacket and unbuttoned his shirt seeming ready to take on the challenge. Cooper and Baldwin, who decided to be wet blankets, talked him out of it.
He got his ear pierced instead.
Moving to a more emotional part of the night, Don Lemon reflected on his year and himself. “Are we going there, right now?” he said before promising that he’d be less “self-centered” and admitted that he’s open to looking for a new relationship.
Oh, and then this gem, “People are saying that I’m lit,” Lemon said at another point. “Yeah, I’m lit. Who cares?”
Of course Twitter went bonkers. Watch a few of the most hilarious segments of Don Lemon’s savage night as well as the reaction to it below.
Don Lemon is so drunk right now he's spilling his heart on #CNNNYE for his New Year's Resolution. 😂 pic.twitter.com/52npFU7Pmc— Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) January 1, 2017
It seems @donlemon, @BrookeBCNN got the #CNNNYE party (and the drinking) started a little early down in New Orleans https://t.co/vSI1sy9oXk— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2017
.@donlemon and @BrookeBCNN are still drinking tequila in New Orleans. Less than 2-hours to go! #CNNNYE https://t.co/vDDHMBdfvW— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2017
Don Lemon is hammered on CNN and talking about how he is in relationships, so far 2017 is going way better than expected— Kate Spencer (@katespencer) January 1, 2017
CNN is crazy. Don Lemon should have a weekly show where he drinks and tries to host 3 hours of programming— Murphey (@DPMurphey) January 1, 2017
CNN just dropped its audio after Don Lemon asked for another drink & said "2016 was awful." That's hilarious.— Denny Burkholder (@DennyBurkholder) January 1, 2017
Don Lemon is a black gay man who had to talk about Trump every single day this year.— clare! (@notclare) January 1, 2017
Let the man drink
No doubt Don Lemon needed a few too many drinks after 2016. We all did.— ♠️ (@AllahandroD) January 1, 2017
Drunk Don Lemon is my spirit animal— Dylan Andersen (@dylandersen) January 1, 2017
Don Lemon is SMASHED on live TV and his co-anchor looks like she's had enough. These tears I cry 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/D8mwQxTcnx— Shirley Pleaser (@BienSur_JeTaime) January 1, 2017
This happened. #cnnnye pic.twitter.com/S3NgE2EJTk— Don Lemon (@donlemon) January 1, 2017
Don Lemon getting hammered on air in a New Orleans bar is textbook definition wholesome meme— nick prayner (@nicholasprayner) January 1, 2017
(Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images)
