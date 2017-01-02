Watch: Mother of 6 Arrested After Kicking, Biting, and Pulling on the Genitals of 14-Year-Old Son

On Sunday, a New Mexico mother was arrested after taking her six children with her on a run from the police.

The Albuquerque Police Department told KRQE that an arrest warrant was issued on Friday for Genoveva Fazio.

Fazio was wanted by police for beating and sexually assaulting her 14-year-old son, Xavier. According to the arrest warrant, Fazio punished Xavier by pulling on his genitals, punching, kicking and biting him.

Once he was able to escape, he ran to the police station and informed authorities of the abuse. When officers went to his home, Fazio and six of her other kids were missing.