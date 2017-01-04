Look: White House Confirms Michelle Obama Will Deliver Final Speech as FLOTUS This Friday and We Aren't Ready

This Friday, Michelle Obama will deliver her last public address when she recognizes the school counselor of the year. According to White House aides, this will be her final White House event as first lady, reported Associated Press.

Every year since 2015, First Lady Michelle Obama has presided over a White House ceremony that honors school counselors. Obama believes that school counselors are crucial because she says they are often the "deciding factor" in whether a student attends college.

During the event, school counselors from across the country will join the first lady at the White House to help honor Terri Tchorzynski, the 2017 School Counselor of the Year. She is a counselor at the Calhoun Area Career Center in Battle Creek, Michigan, according to the website of the American School Counselor Association.

After a panel discussion, Obama will take the stage and deliver her final remarks as first lady.

Obama, who started the ceremony honoring counselors, modeled the event after the well-known annual Teacher of the Year event that's been held at the White House for decades. It is a great hope of Michelle Obama that future presidents will continue to recognize the contributions of school counselors.

"Much like Teacher of the Year has become a 50-year tradition for the White House, regardless of party, we certainly think counselors are deserving of the same accolades," said Tina Tchen, the first lady's chief of staff.