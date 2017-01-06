Look: Delta Slammed With Lawsuit After Former Employees Say They Were Fired For Reporting a Co-Worker Masturbating on the Job

Two women who worked for Delta Airlines believe that they were terminated from their jobs after reporting that their mentor masturbated in front of both of them. As a result, the two have filed lawsuit for over $5 million, reported TMZ.

According to the lawsuit, Kayla Jenkins and Lauren Heffernan alleged that Delta executives did not take their reports seriously and in turn fired them after they reported the inappropriate sexual incident.

Jenkins claimed that in February 2016, she was sitting at her desk when her mentor and colleague of 25 years, Mike, pulled out his penis and began to pleasure himself, according to the lawsuit.

When Jenkins told Heffernan about her experience, she was shocked to find out that she saw him do the same thing.

Additionally, the women claim that after they reported the incidents, the executives at the office made a joke of it. They both said that two Delta executives were joking in February 2016, where one said, "I'm horny. Hey Peter, let me sit at your desk and rub one out by the window so everyone could see."

As a result of reporting Mike, the women believe that Delta fired them.

A rep for Delta told TMZ, "Our investigation into this allegation resulted in the termination of two employees. The complainants were legitimately terminated for reasons completely unrelated to any allegations of misconduct by others."