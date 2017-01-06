Identified: Everything We Know About the Suspected Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooter

At least five people have been confirmed dead with eight others injured on Friday (January 6) after a shooter at Fort Lauderdale International Airport opened fire.

A U.S. senator and numerous media outlets are reporting the suspected shooter to be 26-year-old Esteban Santiago. Florida Sen. Bill Nelson says a military ID was found on the gunman during his arrest but it took further confirmation to reveal the suspect’s actual identity, as they weren’t sure the ID was actually his.

It’s also been confirmed through law enforcement sources that Santiago was a member of the National Guard stationed in Alaska. The alleged gunman was reportedly a passenger on a Canadian flight with a checked gun. He then claimed his bag, took the gun out of it, went into a bathroom, loaded it and “came out shooting,” according to a statement Broward County Commissioner Chip LaMarca made on Facebook.