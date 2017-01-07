ThankYouObama: 11.3 Million New Jobs Were Created Under President Obama's Administration

Your opinions are cool, but numbers don’t lie. Barack Obama created 11.3 million jobs during his eight-year tenure as president.

Those are the final tally statistics reported by CNN. Accompanying the total numbers is the news that Obama’s economy added jobs for 75 straight months. To put it all in context, President Obama created nearly ten times as many jobs as his predecessor George W. Bush did in the same amount of time.

In a letter Obama wrote to the American people this week, he claimed responsibility for the economic turnaround during his presidency. "Businesses that were bleeding jobs unleashed the longest streak of job creation on record," he wrote. “I stood before you and swore a sacred oath. I told you that day that the challenges we faced would not be met easily or in a short span of time — but they would be met. And after eight busy years, we’ve met them — because of you.”