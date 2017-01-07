Troubled Past: Family Of Suspected Fort Lauderdale Shooter Say He 'Lost His Mind' After Iraq Tour

As time passes we’re learning more and more about the suspected Fort Lauderdale shooter.

Previously we reported that Esteban Santiago was formerly stationed in Alaska as a member of the National Guard and had a history of questionable behavior leading up to yesterday (January 6). Now we’re learning more from his family.

The Daily Beast reports that relatives of Santiago say the 26-year-old New Jersey native “lost his mind” after doing a tour of duty in Iraq. They also reveal that he had been charged with domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend in January 2016.

Santiago allegedly verbally abused the unnamed woman in their Anchorage apartment while she was locked in their bathroom. Subsequently, he broke down the door, hit her in the head, and strangled her. Santiago would be arrested days later after fleeing the scene, however he was released from custody on the condition he stay away from the alleged victim. He would later violate that condition a month later.