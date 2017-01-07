Watch: Chicago Hate Crime Torture Victim Says One Of His Abusers Was A 'Friend He Idolized' Prior To Attack

More details are surfacing after video of a brutal attack on a special needs teenager made national news.

The 18-year-old boy, whose name has yet to be released, was tortured for hours by four friends and has said little about the attack other than he “idolized” one of his alleged abusers. Janet Grant, the aunt of the victim, told The Daily Mail her nephew couldn’t understand why he was being abused by people he thought were his friends.

“[The victim] just keeps saying, 'Why, why? Jordan was my friend. He's been my friend for a couple of years,” Grant said in describing her son and his questioning of alleged abuser Jordan Hill’s action. “They went to school together, they both had problems. He adores Jordan. I don't know Jordan but [the victim] really liked him. It's one thing if they didn't know each other but [the victim] idolized him.”