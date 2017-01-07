#YESTOBLACK

Watch: Outrage After Video of Mom Encouraging Daughter To 'Beat That A**' During A Vicious Teen Street Fight Surfaces

The violent clip has amassed over 120,000 views in just one day.

Published 2 hours ago

Usually when a parent sees their kid fighting it’s a signal for them to run in and break it up.

That’s not always the case though. This mom went viral for actually encouraging her daughter to prolong a fight with another young woman in a residential parking lot.

Throughout the video clip posted to social media, the older woman behind the fight, presumed to be a mother of one of the girls fighting, is heard repeatedly telling her daughter to “beat that a**” and yelled, “Get her hair then. Don't get up! Don't let her get up!” At one point, the woman’s daughter grabbed a fistful of the other girl’s hair and repeatedly punched her in the face.

Numerous people were standing around the fight watching. Several more watched it online. In just a day the video amassed over 120,000 views.

Social media is responding to the video. Most say the actions of the mother were deplorable.

“Despicable,” a Twitter user wrote. “Not a bad scrap though..”.

“This is sad,” another person wrote in the comment section on WorldstarHipHop.

Watch the video below and check out the reaction to it here.

Written by Paul Meara

(Photo: Daily Mail)

