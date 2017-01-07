Watch: Outrage After Video of Mom Encouraging Daughter To 'Beat That A**' During A Vicious Teen Street Fight Surfaces

Usually when a parent sees their kid fighting it’s a signal for them to run in and break it up.

That’s not always the case though. This mom went viral for actually encouraging her daughter to prolong a fight with another young woman in a residential parking lot.

Throughout the video clip posted to social media, the older woman behind the fight, presumed to be a mother of one of the girls fighting, is heard repeatedly telling her daughter to “beat that a**” and yelled, “Get her hair then. Don't get up! Don't let her get up!” At one point, the woman’s daughter grabbed a fistful of the other girl’s hair and repeatedly punched her in the face.