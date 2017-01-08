Look: A GoFundMe Has Already Raised $100,000 For The Chicago Torture Victim

Sympathy has rightfully been plentiful for the 18-year-old Chicago teen who was abused by four people on January 5.

Social media support has now turned from words to dollars as a GoFundMe that was set up for the victim has crossed the $100,000 in support. The original goal for the page called “Let’s show the Chicago victim love” was $10,000.

The account was confirmed with GoFundMe’s regional communications manager Bartlett Jackson. He says the page’s creator has been working closely with the victim’s family.