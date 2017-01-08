Look: A GoFundMe Has Already Raised $100,000 For The Chicago Torture Victim

Sympathy has rightfully been plentiful for the 18-year-old Chicago teen who was abused by four people on January 5.
Social media support has now turned from words to dollars as a GoFundMe that was set up for the victim has crossed the $100,000 in support. The original goal for the page called “Let’s show the Chicago victim love” was $10,000.
The account was confirmed with GoFundMe’s regional communications manager Bartlett Jackson. He says the page’s creator has been working closely with the victim’s family.
The 18-year-old Chicago victim, whose name has yet to be released, was tortured for hours by four friends and has said little about the attack other than he “idolized” one of his alleged abusers.
Jordan Hill, Brittany Covington, her sister Tanisha Covington, and Tesfaye Cooper allegedly bound, beat, cut, burned and forced their victim to drink from a toilet during a six-hour period of abuse. They have been charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery and a hate crime.
