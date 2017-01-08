Look: This Tomi Lahren Facebook Group Was Hilariously Trolled By Michelle Obama Fans

Fans of conservative commentator and social media personality Tomi Lahren were left angry and confused when they logged onto their Facebook group yesterday, only to discover the name was changed to “Liberal Millennials for Michelle Obama 2020.”



It's not clear who is responsible for the hilarious hack, but they certainly achieved their goal of getting under Team Tomi's skin.

The main image of the group was also changed to FLOTUS' face, and while most of the comments were that of anger, others (probably liberals) voiced their opinion that they hope Michelle does, in fact, run for office in 2020:

Someone hacked the secret Tomi Lahren fan page on Facebook and changed its name 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YshUZMR0XH — Calvin (@calvinstowell) January 7, 2017 My new favorite family pastime is trolling people on the Tomi Lahren Fan Facebook Page. pic.twitter.com/QJ0kLnTvwc — Luke (@TweetsByLuke) December 26, 2016

Trump supporters might have won the White House, but looks like they'll have to get used to trolls like this for the duration of his administration.

Written by Evelyn Diaz