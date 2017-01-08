#YESTOBLACK

Look: This Tomi Lahren Facebook Group Was Hilariously Trolled By Michelle Obama Fans

Look: This Tomi Lahren Facebook Group Was Hilariously Trolled By Michelle Obama Fans

The conservative members were BIG MAD.

Published 1 hour ago

Fans of conservative commentator and social media personality Tomi Lahren were left angry and confused when they logged onto their Facebook group yesterday, only to discover the name was changed to “Liberal Millennials for Michelle Obama 2020.”

It's not clear who is responsible for the hilarious hack, but they certainly achieved their goal of getting under Team Tomi's skin.

The main image of the group was also changed to FLOTUS' face, and while most of the comments were that of anger, others (probably liberals) voiced their opinion that they hope Michelle does, in fact, run for office in 2020:

Trump supporters might have won the White House, but looks like they'll have to get used to trolls like this for the duration of his administration.

Written by Evelyn Diaz

(Photo: Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news