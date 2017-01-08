Watch: Grandmother Of Two Sisters Who Allegedly Abused Chicago Torture Victim Says They 'Were Not Raised Like That'

Mostly, the reaction has come from the victim’s family however the alleged abuser’s family is now also speaking out. Priscilla Covington , the grandmother of sisters Brittany and Tanishia Covington who raised the girls from a young age, says she doesn’t understand why the attack happened and that she didn’t raise them to be violent.

More and more details are coming out regarding the 18-year-old Chicago teen who was allegedly abused by four of his so-called friends.

“My girl was not raised liked that,” the grandmother told the Daily Mail. “I am so sorry, I am so sorry. I apologize on behalf of my family to his, that’s all I can say.” Covington attended the initial court hearings on Friday (January 6) in support of her granddaughters.

The 18-year-old Chicago victim, whose name has yet to be released, was tortured for hours by four friends and has said little about the attack other than he “idolized” one of his alleged abusers.

Jordan Hill, along with the Covington sisters and Tesfaye Cooper allegedly bound, beat, cut, burned and forced their victim to drink from a toilet during a six-hour period of abuse. They have been charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery and a hate crime.

Check out video of the alleged attack below.