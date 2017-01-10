Look: "Worse Than A Bad Breakup," #FarewellSpeech Is Trending And We're All Ugly Crying Right Now

Everyone who had any admiration for Obama tuned in to the broadcast. Twitter was going wild under the trending hashtag #OBAMASFAREWELLSPEECH .

Barack Obama delivered his final public/in-person speech to the American public tonight (January 10). It was both a reminder to the public of what the president accomplished, but also, an opportunity to grieve.

“Thank you for your dedication & service to America. I will miss your integrity, honesty, dignity and leadership,” a Twitter user wrote. “This hurts my heart and soul worse than a bad breakup. #Obama please don't leave us with this lunatic,” another person tweeted.

The president touted his record on jobs, social progression and healthcare, among other topics. He spoke from Chicago, where he first took the stage eight years ago when he was elected the 44th president of the United States.

