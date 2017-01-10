Look: "Worse Than A Bad Breakup," #FarewellSpeech Is Trending And We're All Ugly Crying Right Now

Barack Obama delivered his final public/in-person speech to the American public tonight (January 10). It was both a reminder to the public of what the president accomplished, but also, an opportunity to grieve.
Everyone who had any admiration for Obama tuned in to the broadcast. Twitter was going wild under the trending hashtag #OBAMASFAREWELLSPEECH.
“Thank you for your dedication & service to America. I will miss your integrity, honesty, dignity and leadership,” a Twitter user wrote. “This hurts my heart and soul worse than a bad breakup. #Obama please don't leave us with this lunatic,” another person tweeted.
The president touted his record on jobs, social progression and healthcare, among other topics. He spoke from Chicago, where he first took the stage eight years ago when he was elected the 44th president of the United States.
Check out some of the best #OBAMASFAREWELLSPEECH reactions below.
Russia's favorite orange pissboy didn't even get a mention tonight...bet that burned his Cheetohs #OBAMASFAREWELLSPEECH— Brian (@SpinyNorman) January 11, 2017
God, I'm sad. #OBAMASFAREWELLSPEECH— Megan Deanne (@giglet_deanne) January 11, 2017
The way Obama speaks about Michelle is soooo cute #ObamasFarewellSpeech— KALLIAN JAS. (@jasminee_o) January 11, 2017
Thanks Obama. You will be sorely missed. #ObamasFarewellSpeech— Radar to the Scene (@nobodygrl) January 11, 2017
You were my first vote. You are the worst goodbye #ThankYou #OBAMASFAREWELLSPEECH pic.twitter.com/QIDPu0DQnm— Elizabeth Katie A (@ElizabethKatieA) January 11, 2017
All those feels. #ObamasFarewellSpeech— Julie (@JOOLYPLS) January 11, 2017
Who else is crying? 😭😭😭 #OBAMASFAREWELLSPEECH pic.twitter.com/oeKUFfsk6J— Chop ❤ (@nodamnfriends) January 11, 2017
I will respect him more as a man because he as President defined it #OBAMASFAREWELLSPEECH— Universal Justice (@Oldergod777) January 11, 2017
Hella cried when Obama started to thank his wife and daughters. So heartfelt. Will terribly miss the #Obamas !!#OBAMASFAREWELLSPEECH— Lady Dada (@lady_dada98) January 11, 2017
Me after watching #OBAMASFAREWELLSPEECH pic.twitter.com/248s6vi0Ku— Red (@CatCurley) January 11, 2017
#ThankYouObama An amazing speech by an amazing man. Proud to call you my President and ready to do the work. #LetsGo #OBAMASFAREWELLSPEECH— Sam (@Momof4Lambs) January 11, 2017
Me trying not to cry watching #OBAMASFAREWELLSPEECH pic.twitter.com/9h81RTlRBh— Aunt Nunu💫 (@KICH_) January 11, 2017
I have no more tears to give tonight after #OBAMASFAREWELLSPEECH My daughter and I watched together, hugged and cried it out!!— Tabitha Brown (@IamTabithaBrown) January 11, 2017
The day the music stopped #OBAMASFAREWELLSPEECH— Ubaid Khan (@ubaidkhan23) January 11, 2017
Thank you for your dedication & service to America. I will miss your integrity, honesty, dignity and leadership @POTUS #OBAMASFAREWELLSPEECH— Denise Adams (@elevenstars) January 11, 2017
This hurts my heart and soul worse than a bad breakup. #Obama please don't leave us with this lunatic. 😫 #OBAMASFAREWELLSPEECH— doubletallsteve (@doubletallsteve) January 11, 2017
