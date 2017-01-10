Watch: Real Men Cry! Obama Expressing His Love For Michelle Is Ultimate #RelationshipGoals

The president turned to Michelle , who was sitting in the crowd off stage left, and gave an impassioned tribute to the woman who helped him through his trying presidency.

That’s what happened on Tuesday night (January 10). During President Obama’s final public speech as president, he touted what he accomplished over the last eight years and thanked those who voted for him and believed in his movement. Then, things got pretty emotional.

When someone you know loves someone with all their being, it’s hard not for them to shed a tear. It’s also hard to hold back the waterworks in watching them express their love.

“Michelle – Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, from the Southside, for the past twenty-five years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend,” the Barack said as he shed a tear. “You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You’ve made me proud. You’ve made the country proud.”

Of course Michelle cried. She was accompanied in tears by Malia, who was sitting right next to her. Twitter also cried their eyes out.

“I know this is beside the whole point of tonight, but, I just want someone who looks at me...speaks of me...the way Barack does Michelle,” Keri Hilson tweeted. “Not sure which is more peak #relationshipgoals: barack and michelle or barack and joe,” Lana Berry wrote, referencing Barack’s subsequent compassion for his vice president, Joe Biden.

Check out Barack's impassioned tribute to his wife and all of the best Twitter reactions below.