Look: 'Kool Kids Klan' Petition and Tweets Threatening to Blow Up Black Students Rampant at Maryland High School

Officials from a Maryland high school have condemned a racist flyer circulating around campus asking students to join the “Kool Kids Klan,” reported WBAL.

The petition, which had each letter K written in bold, was circulated around Arundel High School in Anne Arundel County, Maryland

As a result of a school wide investigation, officials determined that several Arundel High School students were involved and at least two signed the petition. Two students were disciplined as a result, reported Capital Gazette.

In a letter to parents, the school superintendent condemned the petition.

"I am shocked, dismayed and quite frankly angered that such a piece of material would be produced; much less appear in one of our schools. It is unconscionable to me how anyone could believe this material is anything but horrifying,” the unidentified superintendent wrote.

Additionally, tweets that referred to threatening Black students were spread on Twitter. Although parents hoped that school administrators would change their policy on cellphone use in school, officials stated that they have no plans to limit student's use of their cellphones.

Instead, school officials are encouraging parents to explain the severity of the events to their kids.

"The lack of appreciation for diversity to which our children are exposed on a daily basis contributes greatly to things like we saw today," Annapolis High School Principal Sue Chittim wrote in a statement. "This is an issue that we, as an entire school community, must address together."