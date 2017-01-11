Look: Donald Trump Is Getting Dragged To Pissy Hell After Reports Claim He Paid Russian Prostitutes For #GoldenShowers

A recently released 35-page report details some of President-elect Donald Trump’s ties with Russia, and a lot of them are not pretty.

We’re not talking about the typical pay for play stuff. We’re not even alluding to his attempts at softening of America’s foreign policy relationship with Vladimir Putin. Oh no. We’re talking about… uh… golden showers.

That’s right, Buzzfeed published Tuesday (January 10) a report that alleges that The Donald hired prostitutes to pee on a Ritz Carlton hotel bed he knew President Obama and his wife stayed on during a trip to Russia days prior.

"According to Source D, where s/he had been present, TRUMP's (perverted) conduct in Moscow included hiring the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel, where he knew President and Mrs OBAMA (whom he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia, and defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a 'golden showers' (urination) show in front of him," part of the report reads.