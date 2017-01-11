Look: Donald Trump Is Getting Dragged To Pissy Hell After Reports Claim He Paid Russian Prostitutes For #GoldenShowers

A recently released 35-page report details some of President-elect Donald Trump’s ties with Russia, and a lot of them are not pretty.
We’re not talking about the typical pay for play stuff. We’re not even alluding to his attempts at softening of America’s foreign policy relationship with Vladimir Putin. Oh no. We’re talking about… uh… golden showers.
That’s right, Buzzfeed published Tuesday (January 10) a report that alleges that The Donald hired prostitutes to pee on a Ritz Carlton hotel bed he knew President Obama and his wife stayed on during a trip to Russia days prior.
"According to Source D, where s/he had been present, TRUMP's (perverted) conduct in Moscow included hiring the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel, where he knew President and Mrs OBAMA (whom he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia, and defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a 'golden showers' (urination) show in front of him," part of the report reads.
Of course Twitter had a field day with this.
“Elderly woman next to me on the train just googled ‘golden showers’ b/c of Trump report and almost dropped her phone when the page loaded,” someone tweeted. “Obama leaves after 8 yrs w/o a hint of scandal showered in admiration. Trump enters office w/ a golden-showers in Russia scandal unfolding,” another person wrote, putting into context the absolute mess we’re about to get ourselves into.
Ugh. Guess we’re going to have to see what comes of this in the days ahead. Oh yeah, Trump had his own response to the allegations.
“FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!” the president-elect tweeted after the story hit the web.
Interesting. “Fake news” is what helped The Orange One get elected. Why he mad now? Check out Trump’s tweet along with reaction to the reported Russian f**kery below.
FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017
Elderly woman next to me on the train just googled "golden showers" b/c of Trump report and almost dropped her phone when the page loaded 💀— Calvin (@calvinstowell) January 10, 2017
It’s Only Going To Get Worse: The Trump “Golden Showers” Edition https://t.co/q6hJyiZOy6— Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 11, 2017
Obama leaves after 8 yrs w/o a hint of scandal showered in admiration. Trump enters office w/ a golden-showers in Russia scandal unfolding.— John Dean (@JohnWDean) January 11, 2017
Of course #Trump denies participating in golden showers. Do you believe him? I don't believe him. I think he did!! https://t.co/b1Qf0Qd5Uj— Stop Trump 🍷 (@StopTrump2020) January 11, 2017
Donald Trump being into golden showers is the least disgusting thing I've heard about him in months.— Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) January 11, 2017
The golden showers are by far the least offensive thing about Trump.— Steve Hansen (@StevenRHansen) January 11, 2017
So apparently Trump likes golden showers. This is not nearly as concerning as being a teetotaler who likes his steaks well done. Sad.— Clay Allen (@_ClayAllen) January 11, 2017
We've always known Donald Trump has a fascination for golden furniture— CaptainsLog2017 🖖🏽 (@CaptainsLog2017) January 11, 2017
But golden showers too?
WOW
