Watch: South Carolina Jury Unanimously Sentenced Dylann Roof to Death for Killing 9 Black Parishioners

Dylann Roof, the white supremacist convicted of killing nine black parishioners in a Charleston, South Carolina, church in 2015, has been sentenced to death.

In his final statement, Roof expressed no regret for the crime. He is the first person to get the death penalty for a federal hate crime.

A unanimous jury handed over a verdict Tuesday (January 10) after three hours of deliberations. Federal Judge Richard Gergel will formally deliver Roof's sentence Wednesday morning at the Charleston courthouse.