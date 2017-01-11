Watch: South Carolina Jury Unanimously Sentenced Dylann Roof to Death for Killing 9 Black Parishioners

Dylann Roof, the white supremacist convicted of killing nine black parishioners in a Charleston, South Carolina, church in 2015, has been sentenced to death.
In his final statement, Roof expressed no regret for the crime. He is the first person to get the death penalty for a federal hate crime.
A unanimous jury handed over a verdict Tuesday (January 10) after three hours of deliberations. Federal Judge Richard Gergel will formally deliver Roof's sentence Wednesday morning at the Charleston courthouse.
Roof blew any chance at life in prison after he told the jury, "I still feel like I had to do it… I have the right to ask you to give me a life sentence, but I'm not sure what good it would do anyway." Roof had previously wrote that he was “not sorry” in notes confiscated from his prison cell in August of last year.
Roof stormed into Emanuel AME Church in South Carolina, the South’s oldest black church, to carry out the attack. The self-proclaimed Nazi and Ku Klux Klan sympathizer then opened fire killing nine people ranging in age from 26 to 87.
(Photo: AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
