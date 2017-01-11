Watch: Where Is Sasha Obama?! We've Got The Answer To The Night's Biggest Mystery

For a while, it was strange not knowing why Sasha Obama wasn't with her mom and sister Malia during their dad’s final presidential speech.
Twitter was doing their best to locate Barack’s youngest daughter.
“Lmao, they said Sasha Obama wasn't there because she setting traps in the White House like home alone,” a user tweeted. “Sasha obama couldn't make it because she's at home planning her 2040 campaign,” someone else wrote.
Later, it was confirmed by a White House official that Sasha was ordered to stay home by her mom in order to study for an exam she had Wednesday morning (January 11).
Michelle don’t play.
Check out Twitter’s initial Sasha search party below.
Sasha Obama:"Can I get Tuesday night off, my dad is giving his farewell speech"— Celine Besman (@CelineBesman) January 11, 2017
Manager:"Only if you can find someone to cover your shift"
But for real, where is Sasha Obama? pic.twitter.com/NmxOXkBBqp— Tammi LaTela (@TLaTela) January 11, 2017
Twitter rn trying to find out where #SashaObama is. #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/iVAP8HdLQR— Roi Reis (@reisroi) January 11, 2017
Lmao, they said Sasha Obama wasn't there because she setting traps in the White House like home alone😭😭😭🤦🏽♀️— SÀS (@ShaiAngelita) January 11, 2017
Sasha Obama missed her dad's farewell address because of an exam. I need to remember this the next time that a student asks for a deferral.— Duane Bratt (@DuaneBratt) January 11, 2017
where is Sasha Obama? Meanwhile, back at the White House. . . pic.twitter.com/TGopLdg1Ba— Mammalama (@Karynanns) January 11, 2017
sasha obama couldn't make it because she's at home planning her 2040 campaign— Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) January 11, 2017
Where was Sasha during that?? #SashaObama #FarewellObama— Jocelyn Rutherford (@JocelynRuther4d) January 11, 2017
Where in the world is #SashaObama? pic.twitter.com/7Z6qqj7cdG— Rebecca Morgan (@RebeccaAtNAFSA) January 11, 2017
