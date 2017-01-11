#YESTOBLACK

Watch: Where Is Sasha Obama?! We've Got The Answer To The Night's Biggest Mystery

Published 56 minutes ago

For a while, it was strange not knowing why Sasha Obama wasn't with her mom and sister Malia during their dad’s final presidential speech.

Twitter was doing their best to locate Barack’s youngest daughter.

“Lmao, they said Sasha Obama wasn't there because she setting traps in the White House like home alone,” a user tweeted. “Sasha obama couldn't make it because she's at home planning her 2040 campaign,” someone else wrote.

Later, it was confirmed by a White House official that Sasha was ordered to stay home by her mom in order to study for an exam she had Wednesday morning (January 11).

Michelle don’t play.

Check out Twitter’s initial Sasha search party below.

Written by Paul Meara

