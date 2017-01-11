Watch: Where Is Sasha Obama?! We've Got The Answer To The Night's Biggest Mystery

For a while, it was strange not knowing why Sasha Obama wasn't with her mom and sister Malia during their dad’s final presidential speech.

Twitter was doing their best to locate Barack’s youngest daughter.

“Lmao, they said Sasha Obama wasn't there because she setting traps in the White House like home alone,” a user tweeted. “Sasha obama couldn't make it because she's at home planning her 2040 campaign,” someone else wrote.