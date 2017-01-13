Look: Police Arrested This Department of Corrections Officer for Working as a Backpage.com Prostitute

A New York City Department of Corrections worker was arrested after offering to have sex for money with an undercover cop. Geliesha Smith, 26, allegedly advertised prostitution services on the website Backpage.com, The New York Pos t reported.

The ad was for “Lisa” and it allegedly said she’s “Above & Beyond The Rest.”

“Hi Guy’s i’m LISA,” the ad read. “This is a one of a kind experience! I have a BEAUTIFUL face to match my Sexy Petite body.”

Hired in March of 2016, Smith was working for the Federal Narcotics Task Force when a sting operation resulted in her arrest.

Authorities discovered her ad on Backpage, where she offered “BBJS & KISSING” and had a video of her performing oral sex on a man. Once officials were made aware of the ad, an undercover cop began to communicate with Smith.

She allegedly said that the sex would take place inside a room at the Days Inn on 39th Street in Sunset Park and would be $120, said officials.

After police arrested Smith, she was “immediately suspended” and “is being terminated,” according to DOC spokesman Peter Thorne.

“We have zero tolerance for any illegal behavior on the part of staff,” Thorne told The Post.

Smith was released without bail after her arraignment at Brooklyn Criminal Court.