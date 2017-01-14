Look: Miracle! Kamiyah Mobley, Who Was Kidnapped From A Hospital As A Baby In 1998, Has Been Found Alive

Someone bring Robert Stack back from the grave because we’ve got ourselves a newly solved unsolved mystery.
Kamiyah Mobley, who was born in 1998 at the University Medical Center, now known as U.F. Health Jacksonville (Florida), was abducted by a woman posing as a nurse at the hospital.
The woman left the mom’s recovery room and walked out of the hospital with the the newborn. A day that was supposed to be one of the best for Shanara Mobley became a nightmare as she wasn’t sure if she’d ever see her daughter again.
Mobley believed her daughter was still alive and this week, it’s been confirmed that not only is she is alive, Kamiyah’s been found. 18 years after the horrific incident, Gloria Williams was arrested Friday (January 13) on charges of first-degree kidnapping and third-degree interference with custody.
Prosecutors told the International Business Times that Williams allegedly took the newborn from the hospital and relocated to Walterboro, South Carolina where Mobley had been living under an assumed name. Kamiyah also previously believed that Williams was her mother.
Police announced that who Kamiyah Mobley’s biological parents were and while they’re overjoyed to see their long lost daughter, Kamiyah may not even want to meet her. No meeting has yet been planned. Since she’s technically an adult, Kamiyah isn’t required to ever meet Shanara.
We're hoping they reunite.
(Photo: Bruce Forster/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS