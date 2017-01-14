Look: Miracle! Kamiyah Mobley, Who Was Kidnapped From A Hospital As A Baby In 1998, Has Been Found Alive

Someone bring Robert Stack back from the grave because we’ve got ourselves a newly solved unsolved mystery.

Kamiyah Mobley, who was born in 1998 at the University Medical Center, now known as U.F. Health Jacksonville (Florida), was abducted by a woman posing as a nurse at the hospital.

The woman left the mom’s recovery room and walked out of the hospital with the the newborn. A day that was supposed to be one of the best for Shanara Mobley became a nightmare as she wasn’t sure if she’d ever see her daughter again.