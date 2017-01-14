Watch: 'N****r!' White Kid Runs For His Life After Calling A Classmate The N-Word

Racism isn’t just for the elderly.

Recently, video hit the web showing a white student getting knocked down by a black classmate. Mad that he lost the quick skirmish the long-haired boy got up and yelled, “See you in juvie, b***h!”

The black kid, who knocked down his mad classmate, didn’t decide to retaliate upon hearing the comment. However, as the white kid angrily stormed out, he decided to follow up his comment by yelling, “f***ing n****r!”