Look: This Beautiful Lesbian Couple Had The Last Laugh After Haters Said One Was 'Too Masculine' For Pregnancy

The Internet brings people together from all over, and of course, all opinions make their way into something viral.

That’s what happened with Domonique and Crissy, a married couple whose YouTube channel is pretty popular. The pair document their relationship to over 1 million subscribers and perhaps made their biggest news recently when they announced that Domonique, known as Domo online, was pregnant with a baby boy.

The couple planned the pregnancy by working with a local sperm bank. “When my doctor called me to tell me we were expecting, that was the day I knew dreams seriously do come true,” Domonique told Buzzfeed. “It still feels like a dream to this day.”

Well apparently, some of the Internet doesn’t believe that a woman who wears snapbacks, joggers and is in a relationship with another woman, should be proud for having a new child. Some people called her “too masculine” to have a child. Whatever TF that means.