Look: This Beautiful Lesbian Couple Had The Last Laugh After Haters Said One Was 'Too Masculine' For Pregnancy

The Internet brings people together from all over, and of course, all opinions make their way into something viral.
That’s what happened with Domonique and Crissy, a married couple whose YouTube channel is pretty popular. The pair document their relationship to over 1 million subscribers and perhaps made their biggest news recently when they announced that Domonique, known as Domo online, was pregnant with a baby boy.
The couple planned the pregnancy by working with a local sperm bank. “When my doctor called me to tell me we were expecting, that was the day I knew dreams seriously do come true,” Domonique told Buzzfeed. “It still feels like a dream to this day.”
Well apparently, some of the Internet doesn’t believe that a woman who wears snapbacks, joggers and is in a relationship with another woman, should be proud for having a new child. Some people called her “too masculine” to have a child. Whatever TF that means.
Subsequently, Domo made a YouTube video and a couple Instagram posts clapping back at the haters. It was glorious.
“I am a woman. I am a woman who has always wanted a child. I am a woman who likes to dress how she pleases and doesn't give two s***s about your stereotypes.” she captioned under an Instagram post showing her pregnancy progress. “One thing I will teach Domonic is to always be himself and to stand up for himself! So Domonic, mommy is sorry that you have to be born in a world full of hate, but just know that I will do my best to protect you. I love you Domonic Cristopher Wilson. You make me a better person.”
Boom.
She also said more bluntly, “30 weeks pregnant and PROUD! F**k society and f**k a label.” It’s a message we and the rest of social media can get behind.
Check out some of Domonique and Crissy’s posts about their forthcoming child as well as reaction to their epic clapback below.
People are really bullying me because I'm pregnant and I dress "masculine" 😂😂😂😂😩😂😂😂😩😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— Domo and Crissy ❤️ (@domoandcrissy) January 10, 2017
I am a woman. I am a woman who has always wanted a child. I am a woman who likes to dress how she pleases and doesn't give two shits about your stereotypes. Who cares if I like to wear snap backs and joggers? Who cares that I'm not the "normal" look of a pregnant woman. I am Domonic's mom and I am proud! There's a lot of hate going around with me being a "pregnant stud" which is soooo funny to me. Like you people cry all day "don't judge" or "I hate when people judge" but are the MAIN ONES. I went to a sperm bank to conceive Domonic, and I am so blessed to be able to bring him into this world! He will have the best life. One thing I will teach Domonic is to always be himself and to stand up for himself! So Domonic, mommy is sorry that you have to be born in a world full of hate, but just know that I will do my best to protect you. I love you Domonic Cristopher Wilson. You make me a better person 👶🏽❤️🙏🏽 @thedomonicwilson
Reaction:
it bothers me how much people speak on Domo being pregnant & don't even know THE STORY behind it all . 😕 @domoandcrissy— tamm (@tameraalise) January 12, 2017
https://t.co/0u2GvJlwII @domoandcrissy Domo is going viral!! I'm so happy she's not letting the haters mess up her blessing❤.— Dāddii $hāy (@Savvy_Shayy) January 14, 2017
I'm tired of seeing ppl criticize domo for being a dyke & pregnant at the end of the day she's a woman no matter how she dresses— afro-american🖤 (@Admire_Jazz) January 14, 2017
There are a lot of masculine women youtubers that are pregnant right now and I'm so happy for them. Especially Domo and Denise.— Mandee (@LaChicaAlta) January 13, 2017
Domo is pretty asf pregnant & I don't even judge other studs like that , but she is gorgeous 😍🤰🏽— Kate Hoe 💕 (@x_ChrisAshley) January 10, 2017
(Photo: Domo and Crissy via Instagram)
