Look: Community Mourns the Brutal Killing of These Brothers Who Were Lured to Death by This 17-Year-Old Girl

Authorities believe the robbery was planned by Sheahonni Davis , who lured 17-year-old Daniel Diaz-Marrero (above right) and 19-year-old Ismael Diaz-Marrero (above left) into a meeting.

Police in Syracuse, New York, have arrested and charged two men and a 17-year-old girl for shooting and killing two Cuban teenage brothers during an attempted robbery, reported CBS News.

According to documents filed in Syracuse City Court, Davis asked the two brothers to meet her. When they showed up, she, 19-year-old Toriano Newson and 23-year-old Curtis L. Paige III tried to steal marijuana from the brothers.

Court papers do not confirm if the brothers were meeting with Davis to sell the drug or if they were found with weed on them.

Police confirmed that Daniel, the youngest brother, was a somewhat acquaintance with Davis.

Ismael was a sophomore at Le Moyne College, in suburban DeWitt, while Daniel was a senior at a Syracuse High School.

Le Moyne Dean Jim Joseph told the Post-Standard that Ismael Diaz-Marrero was working two jobs, including one at the college, to put himself through school.

Davis, Newson and Paige were arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and attempted robbery, Syracuse police Chief Frank Fowler said.