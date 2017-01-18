Watch: We Are Dying Laughing At This Girl Who Jokingly Told Her Mom She Got A Tattoo Then Got Her A** Laid Into With A Shoe

That’s what happened to Twitter user @wolfyneyda . The 21-year-old Moroccan-American thought it would be a good idea to prank her devoutly Muslim mother by texting her a tale of a night where she hit the bottle and then got a tattoo.

It’s all fun and games until you get a shoe thrown at you.

Here’s how the meat of the convo went:

Her mother, as anticipated, freaked out. She promised that she’d send her daughter back to her native land to live with her aunt and even said that her brother was next!

Neyda posted everything to Twitter with the caption, “Prank on my Muslim mother gone completely wrong.”

Oh, and it didn’t stop there. When Neyda got home, her mother asked her again if she got a tattoo and threw a shoe at her reguardless of the answer. “IM DYIING SHE REALLY THOUGHT I GOT IT,” she captioned under the video.

Twitter also lost it. One person even likened the shoe-throwing to the time an Iraqi man threw a shoe at him during a press conference.

UPDATE: S**t just got way more real, apparently. Neyda tweeted, "America, you will be missed," as if to say her mother was for real about her threat. She also tweeted pics of an airport and her carrying a suitcase with the caption, "Y'all thought I was joking?"

Check out everything that went down as well as reaction to it below.