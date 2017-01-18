Watch: We Are Dying Laughing At This Girl Who Jokingly Told Her Mom She Got A Tattoo Then Got Her A** Laid Into With A Shoe

It’s all fun and games until you get a shoe thrown at you.
That’s what happened to Twitter user @wolfyneyda. The 21-year-old Moroccan-American thought it would be a good idea to prank her devoutly Muslim mother by texting her a tale of a night where she hit the bottle and then got a tattoo.
Her mother, as anticipated, freaked out. She promised that she’d send her daughter back to her native land to live with her aunt and even said that her brother was next!
Here’s how the meat of the convo went:
Prank on my Muslim mother gone completely wrong. 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/pb4vUNUBbg— Neyda🇲🇦 (@wolfyneyda) January 9, 2017
Neyda posted everything to Twitter with the caption, “Prank on my Muslim mother gone completely wrong.”
Oh, and it didn’t stop there. When Neyda got home, her mother asked her again if she got a tattoo and threw a shoe at her reguardless of the answer. “IM DYIING SHE REALLY THOUGHT I GOT IT,” she captioned under the video.
Twitter also lost it. One person even likened the shoe-throwing to the time an Iraqi man threw a shoe at him during a press conference.
UPDATE: S**t just got way more real, apparently. Neyda tweeted, "America, you will be missed," as if to say her mother was for real about her threat. She also tweeted pics of an airport and her carrying a suitcase with the caption, "Y'all thought I was joking?"
Check out everything that went down as well as reaction to it below.
IM DYIING SHE REALLY THOUGHT I GOT IT pic.twitter.com/REJIKEd6wZ— Neyda🇲🇦 (@wolfyneyda) January 10, 2017
Update: my Muslim mother is mad at me for buying a shirt that says "I give zero fucks and I got 0 chill in me" pic.twitter.com/PZZdHn9JQv— Neyda🇲🇦 (@wolfyneyda) January 12, 2017
America, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/LLD4IwbiHH— Neyda🇲🇦 (@wolfyneyda) January 12, 2017
Waiting to get deported and I just remembered they might not have the dog filter in morocco 🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/nvD4GUwuzD— Neyda🇲🇦 (@wolfyneyda) January 12, 2017
Y'all thought I was joking? pic.twitter.com/wZ7gd1ZaHO— Neyda🇲🇦 (@wolfyneyda) January 12, 2017
@wolfyneyda I'm so shook.. Arab moms don't play games 😦— Lil W(aya) (@aya_ouda) January 12, 2017
@wolfyneyda is that true? Your mum wasn't just threatening you? OMG— Nora (@Noriiyaa) January 12, 2017
@wolfyneyda be happy you're not gonna be in trumps america— Allen (@CaramelSwish) January 13, 2017
@wolfyneyda don't worry bout it they have the dog filter in morocco 😂— othmane (@othmanesln) January 12, 2017
(Photo: Neyda via Twitter)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS