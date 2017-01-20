Look: Malia Obama's Black Girl Magic Was in Full Effect Scoring Her an Incredible Internship With Famous Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein

In February, 18-year-old Malia Obama is reportedly going to begin interning in the New York office of the Weinstein Co., reported The Hollywood Reporter.
After graduating from Sidwell Friends in June of 2016, Malia announced she would be taking a gap year before starting Harvard University in the fall.
The internship with Harvey Weinstein will be another high-profile job added to the teen’s resume. In 2015, Malia worked as an intern on Lena Dunham's HBO series Girls and then worked as a production assistant in Los Angeles set of Halle Berry's CBS drama series Extant.
It's unclear which department Malia will work in, but a source says it may be in marketing or development.
Although gaining professional experience is a great way to spend a gap year, sources have confirmed that the Obama daughter spent some of her year off abroad.
According to the New York Times, Malia Obama spent two-and-a-half months in Bolivia and Peru. While in Bolivia, Malia lived with a family in Tiquipaya. Her trip was organized by Where There Be Dragons, a Colorado company that runs educational trips.
The trip, which costs about $15,000 before airfare, is a chance to “examine current political trends, social movements and environmental conservation efforts in the mountains and jungles of Bolivia and Peru.”
(Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
