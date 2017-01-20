#YESTOBLACK

Look: Sasha Obama Is Ultimate #CareFreeBlackGirl Goals In These Cute Miami Beach Photos

The Obama's youngest was hanging out with some friends including Joe Biden's granddaughter.

Published 2 days ago

Sasha Obama doesn’t seem too worried about who’s president now. She was recently caught vacationing on Miami Beach without what seemed like a care in the world.

The former president’s youngest daughter was accompanied by Maisy Biden, Joe’s granddaughter, among others, and displayed her knack for fashion in a black bikini top and grey paisley shorts.

Style Popper 👌🏽🚀

She was also captured wearing an OVO hat, giving Drake a big co-sign he later acknowledged on Instagram.

Later in the day, Sasha was spotted in a private dining room where her and her friends danced after eating desserts.

(Photo: Splash News)
Twitter reacted accordingly and definitely noticed Sasha was slaying. They also reacted to criticism of her being in a bikini, which we found head-scratching.

Anyway, check out what people had to say below.

Written by Paul Meara

