Look: Sasha Obama Is Ultimate #CareFreeBlackGirl Goals In These Cute Miami Beach Photos

Sasha Obama doesn’t seem too worried about who’s president now. She was recently caught vacationing on Miami Beach without what seemed like a care in the world.
The former president’s youngest daughter was accompanied by Maisy Biden, Joe’s granddaughter, among others, and displayed her knack for fashion in a black bikini top and grey paisley shorts.
She was also captured wearing an OVO hat, giving Drake a big co-sign he later acknowledged on Instagram.
Later in the day, Sasha was spotted in a private dining room where her and her friends danced after eating desserts.
Twitter reacted accordingly and definitely noticed Sasha was slaying. They also reacted to criticism of her being in a bikini, which we found head-scratching.
Anyway, check out what people had to say below.
Sasha Obama has so much style— Atekha the African (@Osayamen_) January 21, 2017
Sasha Obama is really bomb tho— pay'ton b (@lovelypay) January 21, 2017
The ex second first daughter Sasha Obama pic.twitter.com/Qj8LwHRaA0— Nollywam (@londy_map) January 20, 2017
Sasha Obama will be so fine in a few years .— Thelmz. (@itsthelmzz) January 20, 2017
So is Sasha Obama finally going to have an insta or what— Ashley (@peachyyme) January 20, 2017
