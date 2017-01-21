Watch: White Supremacist Richard Spencer Takes Two Punches Straight To the Face at Trump's Inauguration

Richard Spencer , notorious American white nationatist and the self-proclaimed founder of the alt-right movement is scared for his life as riots over Donald Trump 's presidency begin to intensify. In fact, he was punched in the face twice at the inauguration and he thinks he should take serious measures to preserve his safety.

In a video posted to YouTube, Spencer is seen talking to reporters while being asked by passers by if he is a neo-Nazi and if he "likes Black people." After he responds, "No" and "Yeah, sure," respectively, someone emerges from his side and punches him directly in the face.

Take a look at the video, below: