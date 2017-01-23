Look: The Bizarre Story Behind This Cop Allegedly Posting Nude Photos Of A Fellow Female Officer To Snapchat and IG

Dekalb police identified the suspect as Audrey Francisquin, 24, of Lithonia. She was discovered when the unidentified victim went to DeKalb police and said someone had accessed her social media accounts. The victim also alleged that Francisquin sent her messages saying “you’re going to learn.”

A DeKalb County police officer was arrested and charged for allegedly posting nude photos of an Atlanta officer to Instagram and Snapchat, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

Later on, friends of the victim called her to let her know that her nude images were posted to social media.

The odd thing about the case is that the victim didn’t even know why it happened.

“[The victim] is unaware of where this behavior came from and says she talked to this [woman] several days prior and everything was okay,” the police report said.

According to the report, the two women were “acquaintances.”

The victim believed the suspect found a way to download the nude images from her phone.

Francisquin spent three days in jail and was released on $5,000 bond Saturday. She faces charges of invasion of privacy by computer, computer trespassing and explicit transmissions, police said.

She is currently on administrative leave pending the investigation.