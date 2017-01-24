Watch: 'Go Back to Africa' Bigoted Florida Judge Resigns After Allegedly Spewing Racist and Sexist Comments From the Bench

On Monday, Duval Circuit Judge Mark Hulsey III resigned his Jacksonville-area judgeship just a day before the impeachment investigation by the Legislature was set to begin, reported Tampa Bay Times .

A Florida judge abruptly resigned before an investigation began over racist and sexist comments he allegedly made from the bench.

66-year-old Hulsey had been under the Judicial Qualifications Commission’s radar after allegedly calling a female staff attorney a "b***h" and a "c**t." The judge was also believed to have said that Black people should "get back on a ship and go back to Africa."

In all, Hulsey was accused of 18 separate violations that the JQC believed to be overwhelmingly impeachable offenses.

“Among other comments: a. You referred to the prior lead Staff Attorney as a ‘b***h' and a ‘c**t.' b. You have demeaned female Staff Attorneys by referring to them as like cheerleaders who talk during the national anthem. c. You berated a Staff Attorney who failed to remain in the courtroom while a jury was deliberating. During this capital trial, you required the Staff Attorney to provide you with basic information about capital trial procedures, and then, at the end of the two-week trial, you unfairly berated, and blamed the Staff Attorney for mistakes you made during the course of the trial,” the JQC alleged in a formal complaint.

Although Halsey was more than likely going to be impeached, he curtailed the Legislator investigation by preemptively resigning.

"He resigned under the threat of the investigation," House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes, said Monday.

In Hulsey's resignation letter, the former judge said, "I hereby tender my resignation as a judge of the Circuit Court of the State of Florida, Fourth Judicial Circuit, Group 25, effective this 23rd day of January, 2017 at 10:15 a.m." He added: "It has been an honor and privilege to serve the people of the state of Florida."