'God Was Watching Over' – Insane Story of a Son and His 75-Year-Old Mom Who Were Flung Through the Air in a Bathtub by a Violent Tornado

In the South, about six tornadoes made their way through lands of Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana. Although there have been several instances of fatalities, one Texas woman’s survival story is making headlines.

Charlesetta Williams, 75, and her son took refuge in a bathtub when a tornado hit their home. To their surprise, they were both lifted in the tub, rode 200 yards through the air, and landed in the woods, without harm.

As the tornado crossed Marion County Road, Williams’s son suggested they go into the bathtub, which is rooted to the ground. While they were in the tub, they hid under a quilt. The two began to hear the tornado taking the roof off the house, which is when they were lifted.

"The tornado lifted the tub out of the home and deposited it in the woods with the woman still in the tub," storm surveyors told KSLA News.

Although the son landed a few yards away from his mother, neither were injured.

Family members believe that “God was watching over her.”