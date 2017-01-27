Father Who Heroically Tried to Fight Off the Men That Brutally Shot and Killed His 9-Year-Old Daughter Makes Emotional Plea

On January 18, Alexandrea Thompson was shot and killed in Cincinnati when home invaders entered the home where her and her father, Alex Thompson, lived. Thompson (show above) said several men knocked on his door and asked for money and marijuana.

A grieving father of a 9-year-old girl recently spoke out against the devastating tragedy that took his daughter’s life.

When the invaders took out their guns, Thompson put up a struggle to protect himself and his daughter.

“I was trying to defend her and defend myself,” Thompson told WLWT.

Thompson told reporters that he was shot four times during the scuffle with the suspects. While he attempted to fight them off, Alexandrea was shot and killed. The bullet that killed her is believed to have traveled through her father’s body.

As of now, police believe three or four men entered the Thompson’s Burnet Avenue home and began shooting, with Thompson, his daughter, and other children inside.

“I just want them to catch my daughter’s killer. I want to know who did this and why,” Thompson said.

Cincinnati Police are still searching for the killers and no arrests have been made.

“She’s an angel, sweetest thing on earth,” Thompson told WLWT. “If you met her, she left a print on you. You will always know her and remember her.”