Donald Trump Removed $5 Million Worth of Obamacare Ads Just Before the Final Enrollment Deadline

The online ads that had already been placed and paid for have also been pulled, sources confirmed.

As the January 31 deadline to enroll in Obamacare quickly approaches, the Trump administration confirmed that they’ve halted all advertising of the Affordable Care Act, reported Politico .

As the ads for the former president’s legacy health care bill come down, it’s becoming painstakingly obvious that President Donald Trump is doubling down on his promise to repeal Obamacare. Just hours after Trump took the oath of office, he issued an executive order allowing federal officials to dismantle parts of the plan.

"President Trump is signaling he's the new sheriff," said Rep. Chris Collins, (R-N.Y.), the president's top congressional ally. "He's been elected with a mandate. He's not going to tolerate his employees contradicting and undermining his mandate to get this country going in another direction."

Additionally, when someone visits HealthCare.gov they will no longer receive an email encouraging them to finish signing up.

Ron Pollack, executive director of Families USA, called Trump’s decision "a mean-spirited effort that can only result in fewer people getting coverage who need it."

People are still allowed to sign up for the health care plan before the deadline.