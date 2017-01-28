"Ladies, I Think You're Safe," Nebraska Lawmaker Resigns After Re-Tweeting Man Saying Some Women Are Too Ugly To Assault

"Ladies, I think you're safe," Larry Elder , the radio host, commented. Kintner is a member of the state legislature and was up for re-election in 2018. Quick reaction was drawn from the retweet, including those who have been victims of sexual harassment.

Late Sunday, a California radio host mocked three women pictured with signs protesting Donald Trump’s inauguration and his comments about grabbing women “by the p***y.”

Bill Kintner retweeted something recently he probably wishes he wouldn’t have.

"I hope no women experiences harassment or assault either," Kintner replied, but then became insincere when he later tweeted, "Right out of the liberal playbook, take a joke & claim victimhood." He also says that his retweet was “misguided.”

When confronted in a Capitol hallway by the Journal Star, Kintner refused to respond to questions. He later released a statement from his office reading in-part, "By retweeting a message, I was not implying support for putting women in fear of their personal safety."

Bill Kintner was fined last year for using his state-owned laptop for cybersex with a stranger. Oops.

Fellow senators had previously called for Kintner’s resignation before it happened.