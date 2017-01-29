Acting Attorney General Says Justice Department Will Not Defend Trump's Immigration Ban

Ever since President Trump’s travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries was made public, millions of people have reacted against it, calling the measure “bigoted” and actually presenting more of a danger to Americans.

Acting Attorney General Sally Yates is one of those people. She has ordered Justice Department attorneys to not defend Donald Trump’s executive order, which bans immigration based on the religious makeup of foreign countries and suspends the Syrian refugee program.

“[F]or as long as I am the Acting Attorney General, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the executive order,” she wrote, explaining she isn’t convinced that defending the order met with her responsibilities as head of the Justice Department, which include always to “seek justice and stand for what is right.”