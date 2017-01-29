Barack Obama Praises Protesters of Trump's Muslim Ban in First Post White House Statement

It didn’t take long for Barack Obama to weigh in on new policy after relinquishing the White House just days ago.

The 44th president, in the wake of Donald Trump’s ban on seven Muslim-majority nations, made comments in a statement released Monday (January 30) praising protesters of the current president’s executive order and says he “fundamentally disagrees” with what the travel ban stands for.

“President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country,” the statement, relayed by Obama post-presidential spokesperson Kevin Lewis, reads. “With regard to comparisons to President Obama's foreign policy decisions, as we've heard before, the president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.”