Barack Obama Praises Protesters of Trump's Muslim Ban in First Post White House Statement

It didn’t take long for Barack Obama to weigh in on new policy after relinquishing the White House just days ago.
The 44th president, in the wake of Donald Trump’s ban on seven Muslim-majority nations, made comments in a statement released Monday (January 30) praising protesters of the current president’s executive order and says he “fundamentally disagrees” with what the travel ban stands for.
“President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country,” the statement, relayed by Obama post-presidential spokesperson Kevin Lewis, reads. “With regard to comparisons to President Obama's foreign policy decisions, as we've heard before, the president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.”
The three-paragraph statement also encourages more protest and says Election Day isn’t the only day Americans should make their voices heard.
During and since the protests began, President Trump has steadfastly defended his travel ban on Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, saying it’s for the good of American safety. He also explained his lack of notice and vetting of the executive order as a safety measure — one that would prevent “bad dudes” from rushing “into our country during that week.”
Check out Barack Obama’s full statement about the travel ban below as well as Trump’s rebuttal to criticism about it.
Obama statement on the protests of Trump's Executive Order pic.twitter.com/EnLodhaG0T— Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) January 30, 2017
There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017
If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017
Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017
protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017
(Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)
