Horrific Details Behind Sex Offender Charged With Dismembering Girlfriend And Forcing A Sanitation Worker To Dispose Of Her Body

A convicted sex offender has been charged with murdering his girlfriend, then dismembering her body.

40-year-old Somorie Moses was originally arrested on counts of concealing a human corpse and tampering with evidence but then was arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal County on a charge of second-degree murder and held without bail.

32-year-old mother-of-one Leondra Foster’s head was found in a freezer with other parts of her body dumped in The Bronx. Moses is accused of killing Foster, butchering her body, and then disposing her torso and a leg at a trash-sorting facility. It’s also been reported that a sanitation worker was forced to help him get rid of Foster’s body.