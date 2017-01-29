Terrified Woman Facing Deportation to Chile Attempted Suicide At NYC's JFK Airport

According to the New York Daily News , she took 30 sleeping pills and an additional amount of muscle relaxants at around 2 pm Thursday afternoon (January 26). She was saved by two Port Authority Officers after someone recognized she was unconscious and wasn’t breathing. They administered Narcan, a nasal spray used by law enforcement agencies to revive overdose patients.

The woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was being held at customs awaiting a flight back to Chile. A law enforcement official told the Daily News, “She really didn't want to go to Chile. She was intent on killing herself.” She was taken to Jamaica Hospital and is now in stable condition.

The incident took place just 24 hours before President Trump proposed an executive order suspending immigration for 120 days from seven Muslim-majority countries posing a supposed threat to people in the United States. He also introduced an order suspending Syrian refugees indefinitely.