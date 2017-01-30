'We Condemn This Terrorist Attack on Muslims': Canada Prime Minister Stands Up Against Deadly Mosque Shooting That Killed 6 Men

On Sunday evening, two gunman opened fire at a Québec City mosque in Canada, killing six people and injuring 18 while over 50 people gathered for evening prayer. The shooting at the Grande Mosquée de Québec was immediately categorized as a terrorist attack by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau , reported The Guardian.

Shortly after shots were fired, police were on the search for two gunmen. They quickly arrested two men in connection with the shooting. Although authorities have not yet confirmed their identities, several Canadian news outlets reported that police arrested Mohamed Khadir at the scene and, minutes later, 27-year-old Alexandre Bissonnette called authorities and turned himself in, according to Daily Mail UK.

Bissonnette fled in a Mitsubishi for 15 miles before turning himself in.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Bissonnette and Khadir entered the Islamic cultural center and began shooting. According to Daily Mail, the men screamed “Allahu Akbar” during the attack. Six men between ages 39 and 60 were killed. Of the 18 injured, five remain in intensive care.

Police have started their investigation into the motive behind the attack. The homes of the two suspects are being searched by officials.

Prime Minister Trudeau issued a statement condemning the terror act against Muslims and offering a message of support to the Muslim Canadian community.

“We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a center of worship and refuge. While authorities are still investigating and details continue to be confirmed, it is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence,” Trudeau said in a statement. “Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear. Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country. Canadian law enforcement agencies will protect the rights of all Canadians, and will make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators of this act and all acts of intolerance. Tonight, we grieve with the people of Ste-Foy and all Canadians.”