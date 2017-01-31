While No One Was Looking, Donald Trump Quietly Replaced Acting Director Of Immigration Enforcement Daniel Ragsdale

In addition to the sudden firing of acting Attorney General Sally Yates , President Donald Trump replaced the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday night, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed.

Trump replaced acting ICE Director Daniel Ragsdale with Thomas Homan, ICE's executive associate director of enforcement and removal operations since 2013. However, no explanation has been given regarding this change-up.

"I am confident that he will continue to serve as a strong, effective leader for the men and women of ICE," John Kelly, the secretary of Homeland Security, said in a brief statement regarding Homan’s appointment.

Homan is a former New York police officer who has 30 years of experience with immigration enforcement. Homan has served as a U.S. Border Patrol agent and deputy assistant director of ICE for investigations according to Department of Homeland Security.

Like in the situation of Sally Yates, Ragsdale was promoted to acting director after having served as deputy director during the Obama administration.