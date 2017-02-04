"No Celebratory Gunfire," Atlanta Police Apologize For Racist Tweet About Beyonce's Pregnancy

Atlanta police are quickly backtracking on a tweet they made after Beyonce announced she was pregnant.
On Twitter, someone from the department thought they were being funny, but they were definitely being racist when they assumed that her fans would want to empty rounds into the air.
“Beyonce may have everyone wanting to celebrate her pregnancy, but remember no celebratory gunfire!” the APD tweet read. “Stay safe, Atlanta!”
The since-deleted tweet was met with immediate backlash. People questioned the appropriateness of it and claims of racism were being made in abundance.
“What is wrong with you people?” someone asked. “If this is actually from @Atlanta_Police it is pretty disgusting. It's not funny or remotely amusing. This is not a laughing matter,” another person tweeted.
This prompted a follow-up by the Atlanta PD.
“We understand that the #Beyoncé Twitter post was inappropriate and for that we apologize,” they tweeted out on Wednesday.
We understand that the #Beyoncé Twitter post was inappropriate and for that we apologize.— Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) February 1, 2017
(Photo: Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)
