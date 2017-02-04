"No Celebratory Gunfire," Atlanta Police Apologize For Racist Tweet About Beyonce's Pregnancy

Atlanta police are quickly backtracking on a tweet they made after Beyonce announced she was pregnant.

On Twitter, someone from the department thought they were being funny, but they were definitely being racist when they assumed that her fans would want to empty rounds into the air.

“Beyonce may have everyone wanting to celebrate her pregnancy, but remember no celebratory gunfire!” the APD tweet read. “Stay safe, Atlanta!”

The since-deleted tweet was met with immediate backlash. People questioned the appropriateness of it and claims of racism were being made in abundance.