Trump Ungracefully Takes The L, Goes Off On Judge Who Halted The #MuslimBan Just As Federal Departments Officially Stop Complying

On Friday (February 3), federal judge James Robart issued a ruling that temporarily halted Donald Trump’s travel ban against seven Muslim-majority countries.

As everyone knows, anytime you get in the way of one of Trump’s orders, you’re gonna feel some backlash. That’s exactly what happened earlier today.

This morning, The Donald called Robart’s ruling “Big Trouble” and described him as a “so-called judge.”

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” Trump wrote via Twitter. “When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security - big trouble!”