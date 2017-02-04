Trump Ungracefully Takes The L, Goes Off On Judge Who Halted The #MuslimBan Just As Federal Departments Officially Stop Complying

On Friday (February 3), federal judge James Robart issued a ruling that temporarily halted Donald Trump’s travel ban against seven Muslim-majority countries.
As everyone knows, anytime you get in the way of one of Trump’s orders, you’re gonna feel some backlash. That’s exactly what happened earlier today.
This morning, The Donald called Robart’s ruling “Big Trouble” and described him as a “so-called judge.”
“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” Trump wrote via Twitter. “When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security - big trouble!”
Trump also claimed that Middle-Eastern countries agreed with the ban and that they know if they accept refugees it’s “death & destruction.”
Judge Robart’s ruling was made effective immediately on Friday. Customs and Border Protection alerted major US airlines that it will begin to reinstate visas.
The U.S. State Department announced it would comply with the ruling and reverse visa cancellations for those from the seven banned countries. The Department of Homeland Security also says it suspended any action from Trump’s executive order.
See Donald Trump’s response to judge James Robart ruling below.
When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security - big trouble!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017
Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it's death & destruction!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017
(Photo: Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty Images)
