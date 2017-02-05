Police Arrest Suspect In Queens Jogger's Violent Rape And Murder After DNA Evidence Match

An arrest has been made in the murder of 30-year-old Karina Vetrano.

Vetrano was found sexually assaulted and strangled to death last August in Queens, New York. NYPD announced Sunday (February 5) they’ve arrested 20-year-old Chanel Lewis and taken him into custody after “forensic evidence” linked him to Vetrano’s death.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce says DNA found on Vetrano and her belongings provided the link.