Police Arrest Suspect In Queens Jogger's Violent Rape And Murder After DNA Evidence Match

An arrest has been made in the murder of 30-year-old Karina Vetrano.
Vetrano was found sexually assaulted and strangled to death last August in Queens, New York. NYPD announced Sunday (February 5) they’ve arrested 20-year-old Chanel Lewis and taken him into custody after “forensic evidence” linked him to Vetrano’s death.
Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce says DNA found on Vetrano and her belongings provided the link.
“This is a very good day for justice in New York City,” Boyce said. “Karina helped us identify this person. She had the DNA under her fingernails,” he said. The victim also had Lewis’ DNA on her in two other locations including her cell phone. Previous efforts to identify a suspect from DNA had failed.
Lewis, who is from East New York, Brooklyn, was already a person of interest. He voluntarily gave a DNA sample earlier this week. After DNA matched samples found at the scene, he was arrested. Today he was charged with second degree murder.
Vetrano went for a jog on August 2, 2016 in a park near her Queens residency. She was later found by her father and police, hidden among tall weeds off of a path in the park.
(Photo: Karina Vetrano via Instagram)
