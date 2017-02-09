'Thank You, But No Thank You' – Some Are Saying This Is the Real Reason Tamron Hall Decided to Leave NBC's Today Show

Not long after, Hall announced that she would be leaving NBC, and speculation soon followed. Although there have been many alleged reasons explaining Hall’s departure, new sources close to the anchor spoke to People magazine about some possible reasons why she decided to leave.

A few weeks ago, drama hit the set of NBC’s Today show when the network confirmed that it was announced that Megyn Kelly would soon be joining the show. This meant that Al Roker and Tamron Hall would no longer be leading their hour-long morning slot.

"Just a few days before all of this happened, she received an email [from an exec] congratulating the team for being number one," one source told People.

Tamron had recently joined Al Roker during the hour after the shocking departure of Billy Bush.

“Then all of a sudden, it was like it vanished: Megyn Kelly is coming on board and who’s going to have to move? Tamron. That’s who,” the source added.

Another source close to the situation claimed that Hall was always aware that her 9 a.m. morning time slot was not guaranteed.

"The idea that she could have been at all surprised rings totally false. In the brief period of time in which she has been part of the 9 a.m. hour ensemble, the ratings have only shrunk," the source told People. “Tamron was told many months ago, a long-term commitment could not be made to her regarding the 9 a.m. hour, but she was offered many millions of dollars to remain at Today and the network.”

Additionally, the source claimed that the Today staff is “hurt and bewildered, and thinks once again Tamron has put herself above the team.”

However, when it came to the decision for Hall to leave the show, one named source very close to the anchor gave new details.

“She wasn’t going to settle for sitting on the sidelines,” said TV writer-producer Mara Brock Akil. “She basically said thank you, but no thank you. Tamron’s a woman of integrity,” she continued, “and she’s writing her own story.”