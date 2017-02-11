Central Michigan's College Republicans Slammed For Hitler-Themed Valentine's Card

College Republicans at Central Michigan University caught a lot of heat earlier this week when a valentine featuring Adolf Hitler was passed out at a Valentine’s event they were throwing.

Attendees reportedly received gift bags prepared by the organization, and in those was the distasteful valentine with a picture of Hitler’s face and a message reading, “my love 4 u burns like 6,000 jews.”

Once the valentine went viral and the whole country began to know about it, that’s when CMU College Republicans decided to apologize and claim they didn’t authorize passing out the offensive valentine.