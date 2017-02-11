Central Michigan's College Republicans Slammed For Hitler-Themed Valentine's Card

College Republicans at Central Michigan University caught a lot of heat earlier this week when a valentine featuring Adolf Hitler was passed out at a Valentine’s event they were throwing.
Attendees reportedly received gift bags prepared by the organization, and in those was the distasteful valentine with a picture of Hitler’s face and a message reading, “my love 4 u burns like 6,000 jews.”
Once the valentine went viral and the whole country began to know about it, that’s when CMU College Republicans decided to apologize and claim they didn’t authorize passing out the offensive valentine.
“At tonight’s College Republican meeting, we had a Valentine’s Day party, in which each member decorated a bag and other members placed valentines inside of others’ bags. Unfortunately, a very inappropriate card was placed into a bag without other members’ knowledge,” the Facebook statement read in-part.
“We in no way condone this type of rhetoric or anti-Semitism,” it concluded. “We apologize for any offense, and want students to know that we do not tolerate this sort of behavior.”
Initially, the university’s police department met with student bodies and civil rights offices to discuss what action would be taken in regards to the card. The card was quickly condemned by CMU President George E. Ross. He says he was “deeply disappointed” and that the valentine is “not who we are as a campus community.”
See the offensive valentine in above.
