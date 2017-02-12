"A Stab In The Heart Of Our Struggle," Rev. Jesse Jackson Details Why Jeff Sessions And Betsy Devos Are A Threat To Black Livelihood

Minorities are likely to be most hit by these appointments. That’s why Rev. Jesse Jackson decided to speak out Sunday (February 12) against Trump’s cabinet picks, claiming that both are "a stab in the heart of our struggle."

Ever since Donald Trump made his cabinet picks, two have stood out as being potentially the most dangerous. Senator Jeff Sessions , whose past record on civil rights is very concerning, for Attorney General, and Betsy DeVos , who has no experience in public education, for Education Secretary.

"When Trump appoints Sessions at the Department of Justice, he led the injustice drive. He called the Voting Rights Act an intrusion on states' rights. He called the effort to end legal segregation acts of misjudging," Jackson told The Cats Roundtable on AM 970 in New York.

Rev. Jackson then described DeVos as someone inexperienced and used her money to buy a seat in the White House. "For the Department of Education, Ms. DeVos has never ever been in the public schools," he said. "She just bought her position in the government. Hard to discuss education with somebody with those kinds of credentials."

Jesse Jackson says he plans on meeting with President Trump, however he’s not too keen on seeing eye-to-eye, especially due to Trump’s actions and the executive orders he’s made since taking office. "Meeting with Trump is going to be a very difficult thing to do,” Jackson said. “It is going to be very difficult because Trump's appointees are hostile to our interests."

Both Jeff Sessions and Betsy DeVos faced close confirmations. In DeVos' case, it took Vice President Mike Pence's tie-breaking vote to confirm the now-Secretary of Education.