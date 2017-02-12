Get Excited! Michelle Obama To Appear On "MasterChef Junior" As Guest Star

The Obama’s have had a few weeks to relax, and from the looks of it, they’re not too worried about the mess America’s put itself in. Barack’s water sailing and camera smiling made us look like jealous ex.
That said, Michelle is reportedly going to make a new national television appearance on an upcoming episode of MasterChef Junior. The former first lady with join host Gordon Ramsay as a guest judge.
Michelle Obama was a fierce advocate for healthy eating as a part of her Let’s Move! initiative while she was first lady. She will join Martha Stewart and the Muppets while filling in for former judge Graham Elliot.
This also isn’t her first appearance on a cooking-based T.V. show. She was on an episode of Barefoot Contessa that was filmed at the White House last year.
Since leaving the White House, Michelle, Barack and their children immediately left Washington D.C. after Donald Trump’s inauguration for vacation. Barack has since been seen playing golf and enjoying some watersports.
(Photo: AUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS